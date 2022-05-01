Skip to Main Content
Tapestry53:52Finding faith in creative acts

Finding faith in creative acts

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:52

The pandemic has changed the way we view time, making planning for the future feel daunting. But Amy Shearn has found creative inspiration in the uncertainty of lengthy commitments — from writing a novel to constructing the 10,000-year Clock. And Reverend Paula Hollingsworth, Chaplain at London’s St. Paul's Cathedral, is the author of The Spirituality of Jane Austen. She outlines the evolution of faith in Jane Austen's novels and her personal life , and discusses what we can garner about Jane's stance on the abolitionist movement from Mansfield Park.

