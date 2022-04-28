Kitchener's Abby Walz and her Buddy Dog, Lindsay, are the CNIB Guide Dogs most recent grads | CBC.ca Loaded
11-year-old Abby Walz and her Buddy Dog, Lindsay, graduated Wednesday afternoon from the CNIB Guide Dogs Class of 2022. Lindsay the dog will help make for an easy transition when Abby gets older and is connected with a guide dog.