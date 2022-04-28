Skip to Main Content
Kitchener's Abby Walz and her Buddy Dog, Lindsay, are the CNIB Guide Dogs most recent grads

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 5:58

11-year-old Abby Walz and her Buddy Dog, Lindsay, graduated Wednesday afternoon from the CNIB Guide Dogs Class of 2022. Lindsay the dog will help make for an easy transition when Abby gets older and is connected with a guide dog.

