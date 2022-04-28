Skip to Main Content
The Morning Edition - K-W8:20Dr. Peter Lin looks how long COVID-19 can live in a person, how quickly reinfection can happen

Dr. Peter Lin looks how long COVID-19 can live in a person, how quickly reinfection can happen

  • 42 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:20

After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, records are being set, such as how long the virus can remain in one person. Medical columnist Dr. Peter Lin speaks about what these statistics mean for the general public as the possibility of COVID-19 infection remains.

