Dr. Peter Lin looks how long COVID-19 can live in a person, how quickly reinfection can happen
The Morning Edition - K-W
Dr. Peter Lin looks how long COVID-19 can live in a person, how quickly reinfection can happen
42 minutes ago
Duration 8:20
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, records are being set, such as how long the virus can remain in one person. Medical columnist Dr. Peter Lin speaks about what these statistics mean for the general public as the possibility of COVID-19 infection remains.