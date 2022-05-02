New and notable podcasts for May

Skip to Main Content
Podcast Playlist53:32New and notable podcasts for May

  • 5 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:32

This week on Podcast Playlist, new and notable podcasts for the month of May. Do you know the full story behind Helen Keller? Elsa Sjunneson noticed an upsetting trend on Tik Tok: conspiracy theories claiming Helen Keller was a fraud. Elsa, like Helen, is a writer. And Elsa, like Helen, is deafblind. So when she heard the conspiracy theories, Elsa felt compelled to dig deeper into Keller’s life. With the team at Radiolab, Elsa unpacks Keller’s complicated legacy in an accessible podcast that includes braille transcripts and ASL interpretation. And from Vice, Dexter Thomas Jr. follows a bizarre conspiracy that changed the life of a Korean hip hop artist, and nearly cost him his career. Authentic: The Story Of Tablo unpacks the human cost of online attacks. All that and more, this week on Podcast Playlist. Podcasts featured: Radiolab, Authentic: The Story of Tablo, Commons, Getting Even with Anita Hill, Don't Mind: Cruxmont. For more info and links to everything on this week's show, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

