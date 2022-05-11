How reliable are our memories?

Radio

Duration 31:05

Whether they're happy, sad or the embarrassing kind we'd rather forget, memories play a big part in our lives. They shape our identities, help us connect with others and allow us to learn from our past. But can we trust that our memories are accurate? In this episode, Tai digs deep into how memory works in the brain, and enlists the help of experts to interpret a particularly scary childhood memory. In this episode Tai talks to: - Ayanna Thomas, professor of psychology at Tufts University - Steve Ramirez, professor of neuroscience at Boston University