The Q Interview

Phoebe Bridgers writes sad songs — and she has some thoughts on why we like them

Phoebe Bridgers writes sad songs — and she has some thoughts on why we like them

  • 21 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 43:31

For the last two years, Phoebe Bridgers has been everywhere. Maybe you saw her at last year's Grammys where she was up for four awards, or caught her smashing her guitar on Saturday Night Live a few months back. She’s also the founder of her own label, Saddest Factory Records. If you’re not familiar with Bridgers, just know that she makes music that can be devastating, gut-wrenching and also strangely funny. But more than anything, her music feels both deeply personal and universal at the same time. It’s something that’s earned her millions of fans all over the world and one of the top spots at this year's Coachella music festival. Phoebe Bridgers has been called one of the voices of her generation and it was a pleasure to get to talk to her.

