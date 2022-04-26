Skip to Main Content
Frequencies53:31Kora

Kora

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:31

There are few musical sounds as entrancing, as soothing, as heavenly, as the kora. The 21-string West African instrument dates back to the 13th century, and was only played by male griots - who were storytellers and travelling musicians. Since then, the kora’s story has evolved - kora players are collaborating with cellists, harpists, and electronic musicians, even symphonies. And more women are picking up the instrument. On today’s show, we’re going to treat you to the different colours of the kora. Featured artists include: Toumani Diabaté & Ali Farka Touré, Sona Jobarteh, Zal Sissokho, Kabakuwo, Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita, and more.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:45

Selkirk condo building fills with water during weekend storm

CBC News Manitoba

10 hours ago
Duration 17:14

Canadiens honour Guy Lafleur's legacy in pregame ceremony

Hockey

1 day ago
Duration 2:32

Nissan commercial perpetuates 'tired old stereotype,' says youth orchestra leader

News

3 days ago
Duration 2:02

Why India remains neutral on the Ukraine war

The National

3 days ago
Duration 1:03

Check out this tiny alternative to a homeless shelter

CBC News Hamilton

25 days ago

now