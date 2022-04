CBC Music Junofest: The Block Showcase

Music

Duration live

TBDFrom the roots of hip hop to its far reaching influence, The Block represents Black music and the fluid mosaic of styles that make up our community. Live from The Baby G in Toronto, The Block's CBC Music Junofest showcase continues the celebration of the culture with special performances by Thelonious, ZeneSoul, Exco Levi and TRP.P., supported by the July Soul band and DJ Ace Dillinger.