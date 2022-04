Canadian sports tycoon Larry Tanenbaum joins bid for Chelsea soccer club

Three groups are vying to buy the British soccer club Chelsea — one of them involves Canadian sports tycoon Larry Tanenbaum, who already owns the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors. The soccer club was put up for sale after the British government sanctioned its former owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.