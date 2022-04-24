Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living26:27Where have all the teenage workers gone? Plus totally made up brand names

Where have all the teenage workers gone? Plus totally made up brand names

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 26:27

Canada's summer job market is looking good. But the numbers tell us that our country's teenage population don't want to work. Also, a friendly debate over productivity at home versus the office, and why brand names such as Koodo or IKEA don't have to mean anything, they just have to sound like they do.

