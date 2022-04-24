Hey kid, get a job! There's lots of 'em… | CBC.ca Loaded
Hey kid, get a job! There's lots of 'em…
If you're a teenager, there's never been a better time to get a part-time gig. Employers are desperate for staff and there are thousands of summer jobs soon to be available.
But as Brandie Weikle explains, the number of Canadian teens who work part-time has been dropping — and the trend started long before the pandemic