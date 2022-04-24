Finding the line between faith and agency

Skip to Main Content
Tapestry46:39Finding the line between faith and agency

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 46:39

Abdullah Shihipar discusses the implicit balance between faith and agency in the Arabic word “inshallah” (God-willing), and why he encourages non-Muslim friends to start using the expression. He is also pretty sure that all cats are Muslim. When difficult things happen, there’s an understandable human impulse to make it to the other side of catastrophe as quickly as you can. But biochemist and biologist Beronda Montgomery says we could stand to learn something about slowing down from trees.

