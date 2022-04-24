Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project27:00The Perfect Purse

The Perfect Purse

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 27:00

Shimshon Obadia has had many bags over the years, each endeavouring to be the "perfect" one, each promising to be the last bag they'll ever need, and each inevitably being merely the last one they bought... But that might be because Shimshon was still in the closet and afraid that purchasing a bag that looked too fun, flamboyant, or queer might accidentally out them. Now, as a transgender nonbinary person, Shimshon goes on a quest to find the perfect purse -- and ends up finding so much more: a sense of belonging with their beloved grandma and her eclectic purse collection.

