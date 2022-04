CBC Music JUNOfest Presents: Frequencies Showcase

Music

Duration live

Live from Lula Lounge in Toronto, Ont., Errol Nazareth hosts the CBC Music Junofest Frequencies showcase, celebrating music from around the world and here in Canada. Enjoy performances from four Juno nominees for global music album of the year: Afrikana Soul Sister, Beny Esguerra and New Tradition Music, Donné Roberts and Moonshine.