Guest curator: Front Burner host Jayme Poisson

Radio

Duration 1:02:56

This week on Podcast Playlist, we’re joined by Jayme Poisson. She hosts the CBC News podcast, Front Burner. For 20 minutes each day, she breaks down what's going on both in Canada, and the world. Today, Jayme will share a few podcasts that inspire and entertain her. Featuring: Front Burner, Sorry About The Kid, Welcome To Paradise, Evil Men