Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Strombo Show4:00:00The Strombo Show: George spins you an eclectic mix from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The White Stripes to Jimmy Cliff and Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Strombo Show: George spins you an eclectic mix from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The White Stripes to Jimmy Cliff and Buffy Sainte-Marie

  • 14 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 4:00:00

This week on the show, George revisits ‘The Hip 30 Pt. III' featuring covers by Dirty Nil, Etiquette, The Trews, Daniel Romano, Cowboy Junkies, The Skydiggers, The Pack A.D., SATE, Amos The Transparent, Kasador & Blue Rodeo. Tons of new music as well, including tracks by Weezer, Danko Jones, Grace Vonderkuhn, Cleopatrick, Martha Wainwright, Ada Lea, Hand Habits, Dana Sipos, 3 new songs from the The Sled Island Rock Lotto compilation, Charlotte Cornfield, Motorists, Fleece, TSHA, Prince, Tush, Nas, Haviah Mighty, Cartel Madras, Metz, Bad Waitress, Drinking Boys & Girls Choir, Dumb, Jason Sharp, & Musk Ox. As always lots of classics too, with favourites from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The White Stripes, Jimmy Cliff, Buffy Sainte-Marie, PJ Harvey, Nirvana, The Tragically Hip, Mr. Hageman, Nick Drake, Staple Singers, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Lil' Kim, Rage Against The Machine, D.O.A. & Jello Biafra, No Means No, & Audrey Hepburn. We Love Music!

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:02

Gas theft on the rise as prices continue to increase

The National

1 day ago
Duration 0:39

Drone footage captures Thunder Bay flooding as rivers, streams appear to peak

News

2 days ago
Duration 6:40

'Hay River right now is in a state of shock,' says flood evacuee

News

2 days ago
Duration 16:20

Fallout from the Conservative leadership debate | At Issue

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:00

Insults, threats hurled at Jagmeet Singh during campaign stop

The National

2 days ago

now