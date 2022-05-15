The Strombo Show: George spins you an eclectic mix from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The White Stripes to Jimmy Cliff and Buffy Sainte-Marie

Radio

Duration 4:00:00

This week on the show, George revisits ‘The Hip 30 Pt. III' featuring covers by Dirty Nil, Etiquette, The Trews, Daniel Romano, Cowboy Junkies, The Skydiggers, The Pack A.D., SATE, Amos The Transparent, Kasador & Blue Rodeo. Tons of new music as well, including tracks by Weezer, Danko Jones, Grace Vonderkuhn, Cleopatrick, Martha Wainwright, Ada Lea, Hand Habits, Dana Sipos, 3 new songs from the The Sled Island Rock Lotto compilation, Charlotte Cornfield, Motorists, Fleece, TSHA, Prince, Tush, Nas, Haviah Mighty, Cartel Madras, Metz, Bad Waitress, Drinking Boys & Girls Choir, Dumb, Jason Sharp, & Musk Ox. As always lots of classics too, with favourites from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The White Stripes, Jimmy Cliff, Buffy Sainte-Marie, PJ Harvey, Nirvana, The Tragically Hip, Mr. Hageman, Nick Drake, Staple Singers, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Lil' Kim, Rage Against The Machine, D.O.A. & Jello Biafra, No Means No, & Audrey Hepburn. We Love Music!