The Strombo Show: George revisits a brilliant live performance in his living room by Lights

Radio

Duration 4:00:00

On this edition of 'The Strombo Show', George spins premieres from Praises and Breeze (ft. Cadence Weapon). Lots more new music as well from Jim Ward, Cleopatrick, Sleater-Kinney, Dooms Children, Liz Phair, Ducks Ltd., Charles Spearin, Saint Idiot, Múm, Boards Of Canada, Son Of Dave, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Anthony Joseph, Curtis Harding, Fantasydub ft. Rachel Fannan, F*cked Up, Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis, summersets, Anjimile, Graham Van Pelt, plus new remixes from Hannah Georgas, Vivek Shraya, & Future Islands. As for the classics, expect tunes from Siouxsie & The Banshees, The Clash, Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell, King Tubby & Augustus Pablo, Burning Spear, U2 / Trent Reznor, Venetian Snares, Soundgarden, Hole, Nico, The B-52's and more! Strombo also revisits a brilliant live performance in his living room by Lights. We Love Music!