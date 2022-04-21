Skip to Main Content
Front Burner25:11Follow the money: A Freedom Convoy update

Follow the money: A Freedom Convoy update

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 25:11

It's been two months since police cleared out the trucks and protesters who'd been occupying the streets around Parliament Hill. Several of the key figures involved in the convoy protests are in custody or out on bail, waiting for their trials to begin. Millions in donations have been seized, repaid or spent, but almost $8 million have not been accounted for. And many people in Ottawa — and across the country — are still waiting for answers and accountability. CBC Ottawa reporter David Fraser has been following the money and the latest from court. He fills us in on what we know now about how this protest became so entrenched.

