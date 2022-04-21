Exercise and depression: Dr. Peter Lin on how even just a little movement can make a big difference

Skip to Main Content
The Morning Edition - K-W7:54Exercise and depression: Dr. Peter Lin on how even just a little movement can make a big difference

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:54

Are you finding it hard to muster up the energy and motivation to be physically active? Turns out, the health affects of even small doses of exercise can work wonders on physical and mental health. Medical columnist Dr. Peter Lin talks about a new analysis of 15 studies looking at how exercise, even in small amounts can lower stress and reduce anxiety and depression.

