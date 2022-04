Prominent Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed in Moscow

Duration 8:52

"He needs to be where the Russian people are fighting the evil regime of Mr. Putin. He believes he wouldn't have the moral right to call on people to continue the fight, if he himself stayed somewhere safe." Evgenia Kara-Murza on why her husband, outspoken Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, returned to Russia - where he's since been jailed.