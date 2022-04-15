Skip to Main Content
Front Burner30:05The chaotic search for the Nova Scotia mass shooter

The chaotic search for the Nova Scotia mass shooter

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 30:05

Nearly two years ago, denturist Gabriel Wortman, in a fake police cruiser and uniform, terrorized rural Nova Scotia and killed 22 people. Looking for answers, a public inquiry is now connecting the dots between how the killer evaded RCMP and the chaotic situation officers faced on the ground. For weeks, the Mass Casualty Commission has shared its findings, revealed critical documents, and gathered public testimony from witnesses. Today on Front Burner we hear RCMP testimony about how officers constantly felt a step behind the gunman – and how they eventually ended the rampage. CBC Nova Scotia reporter Elizabeth McMillan joins us to explain what happened on April 18 and 19, 2020 and what's still to come from the commission.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 6:00

Ukrainian officials say missiles hit Russia warship

CBC News

23 hours ago
Duration 5:58

How the Bank of Canada rate hike could impact house prices

The National

1 day ago
Duration 0:51

Snowstorm hits Manitoba

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago
Duration 0:52

Polar bear climbs onto roof of Newfoundland home

CBC News Newfoundland

4 days ago

now