Canada is now more than a trillion dollars in debt. But who exactly does it owe?

Cost of Living6:54Canada is now more than a trillion dollars in debt. But who exactly does it owe?

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:54

Canada's public debt is owed to us, as in Canadians. Sort of. Uh, it's complicated. Economist Trevor Tombe explains who Canada is actually indebted to, and whether owing billions and billions of dollars should keep us all up at night.

