Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living5:43Why does a rotisserie chicken cost less than buying a chicken you have to cook yourself?

Why does a rotisserie chicken cost less than buying a chicken you have to cook yourself?

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 5:43

Ahh, the rotisserie chicken from your local supermarket deli; the savoury siren of the grocery store. How can you be so delicious, so convenient, and still cost less than buying a raw chicken from the freezer section? Cost of Living producer Danielle Nerman explains.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:21

Ukraine claims missile attack on key Russian warship in blow for Moscow

The National

15 hours ago
Duration 6:00

Ukrainian officials say missiles hit Russia warship

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 5:58

How the Bank of Canada rate hike could impact house prices

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:51

Snowstorm hits Manitoba

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago

now