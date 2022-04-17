Why does a rotisserie chicken cost less than buying a chicken you have to cook yourself? | CBC.ca Loaded
Ahh, the rotisserie chicken from your local supermarket deli; the savoury siren of the grocery store. How can you be so delicious, so convenient, and still cost less than buying a raw chicken from the freezer section? Cost of Living producer Danielle Nerman explains.