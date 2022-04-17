What the cluck is up with the price of rotisserie chicken? | CBC.ca Loaded
Cost of Living27:30What the cluck is up with the price of rotisserie chicken?
What the cluck is up with the price of rotisserie chicken?
1 day
Radio
Duration 27:30
Spring has sprung and questions are coming up everywhere! Like, why do prepared chickens at the grocery store often cost less than a chicken you cook yourself? What's the deal with reverse mortgages? And why doesn't the rate of inflation reflect the steep rise in the cost of housing in Canada?