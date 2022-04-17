Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living27:30What the cluck is up with the price of rotisserie chicken?

What the cluck is up with the price of rotisserie chicken?

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 27:30

Spring has sprung and questions are coming up everywhere! Like, why do prepared chickens at the grocery store often cost less than a chicken you cook yourself? What's the deal with reverse mortgages? And why doesn't the rate of inflation reflect the steep rise in the cost of housing in Canada?

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:21

Ukraine claims missile attack on key Russian warship in blow for Moscow

The National

15 hours ago
Duration 6:00

Ukrainian officials say missiles hit Russia warship

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 5:58

How the Bank of Canada rate hike could impact house prices

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:51

Snowstorm hits Manitoba

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago

now