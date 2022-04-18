The Podcast Playlist 300th episode host reunion special

This is a very special edition of our show: Episode 300! To mark the occasion, we’ve brought back all five former hosts. We'll get updates on what they've been up to lately, reminisce just a little, and hear some samples of what they're listening to these days. Today, podcasts curated by Sean Rameswaram, Matt Galloway, Lindsay Michael, Nana aba Duncan and Elamin Abdelmahmoud. Our former hosts are all doing great things. Sean Rameswaram is the co-host of the hit daily news podcast from Vox, Today Explained. Lindsay Michael is heading up Amazon Music's podcast division in Canada. Matt Galloway is host of CBC Radio's flagship current affairs show, The Current. Nana aba Duncan is a professor of journalism at Carleton University, where she teaches about journalism, diversity and inclusion. And Elamin Abdelmahmoud hosts the CBC podcast Pop Chat, and is about to release his book, Son of Elsewhere: A Memoir In Pieces. Listen in for updates on all that, to laugh about old times, and listen to some great podcasts. Podcasts featured: Story Time With Seth Rogen, Boys Like Me, The Last Archive, Strong and Free, and Switched On Pop. For links and more information on these shows, head to our website: cbc.ca/podcastplaylist. What's your favourite moment from Podcast Playlist history? Send us an email at podcastplaylist@cbc.ca, or tweet us @podcastplaylist.