Front Burner27:45Ivanka Trump, missing call logs and the Jan. 6 inquiry

Ivanka Trump, missing call logs and the Jan. 6 inquiry

  • 9 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 27:45

Almost nine months ago, an investigation was launched into the Jan. 6 insurrection, and recently some of the people closest to Donald Trump have testified, including his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. But after hearing from more than 800 witnesses a few key questions remain — will the former U.S. president be called to testify? What happened to almost eight hours of missing phone records? Will this now move to the Department of Justice? Today on Front Burner, we talk to congressional reporter for Politico, Nicholas Wu, on the major revelations of this committee so far, what’s left to learn and where it all goes from here.

