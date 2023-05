Against the Odds

Radio

Duration 51:19

In 1990, at the age of 24, Allan Boss suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and fell into a coma. He wasn't expected to recover, but he did. In this show, Boss will explore the odds of recovering from such a severe injury, picking up where his 2004 Peabody-nominated Ideas episode on the topic left off. He will interview experts as he shares his own story of steps he took to achieve a recovery that has been called a miracle.