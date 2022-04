Parasitic mites cause anxiety for beekeepers

An early spring and a long, hot summer last year are being blamed for parasitic mites getting a foothold in many hives, leaving Canadian beekeepers calling on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to allow more bee imports from the U.S. At 0:17 in this story, the name of Jayse Derraugh of Derrco Apiaries was misspelled.