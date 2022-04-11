Skip to Main Content
How to write a sci-fi pilot, bringing the comments section to life, and other new and notable podcasts

How to write a sci-fi pilot, bringing the comments section to life, and other new and notable podcasts

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:23

This week, it's our monthly New and Notable episode for April. If you spent the winter revisiting Star Trek, Doctor Who and Black Mirror, you may have wondered: who comes up with these fantastical worlds that don't even exist? And what does it take to get audiences so invested? We'll hear from writer and podcaster Ryan Beil. He's behind the new podcast Let's Make A Sci-Fi, which follows him and his friends as they work together to create the next big sci-fi TV series. Plus, Conversations With People Who Hate Me is back with a new season, where opposing internet commenters step out from behind the keyboard and get to know each other a little better. Featuring: Let's Make A Sci-Fi, Conversations With People Who Hate Me, Calling Bullsh*t, Alpaca My Bags For links and more info on all these shows, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

