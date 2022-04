Canada Soccer's Celebration Tour Continues in B.C.

The Canadian women's national soccer team are headed for B.C. for a double-header against Nigeria. John Molinaro joins to discuss Christine Sinclair's homecoming matches, Steph Labbé's last two games for Canada, and the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship that acts as a qualifier for the 2023 Women's World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.