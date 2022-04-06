How Viktor Orbán is reshaping Hungary | CBC.ca Loaded
26:04How Viktor Orbán is reshaping Hungary
How Viktor Orbán is reshaping Hungary
8 hours ago
Radio
Duration 26:04
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz party won their fourth consecutive victory in Sunday’s election, even after a historic effort by opposition parties to come together and defeat the autocratic leader.
Today, Justin Spike, Budapest Correspondent for the Associated Press, explains how Orbán has held onto power, changed Hungary, and what his latest victory could mean for the future.