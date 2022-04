CBC New Brunswick News at 6: Cardy responds to pediatricians’ call to reintroduce mask mandate in schools

Education Minister Dominic Cardy has responded to the 19 pediatricians who signed a letter calling on the province to reintroduce mandatory masking in schools. Plus, an emergency shelter in Moncton has opened a skills and employment centre to help people recovering from addiction and homelessness. In other news, after being closed for two years, the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton reopened over the weekend.