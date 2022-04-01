In Rome, Indigenous delegates push for a papal apology

Duration 20:41

This week, First Nations, Métis and Inuit delegations have traveled to the Vatican, to be part of the calls to Pope Francis for an official apology from the very top of the Catholic Church, which operated up to 70 per cent of Canada’s residential schools. In private meetings this week, the Pope has heard from elders, knowledge keepers and residential school survivors. And as this episode is released, he will be meeting them together, and responding to what they have shared with him. Today, journalist Brandi Morin joins us from Rome to talk about what this visit — and the prospect of a papal apology — have meant to them, and what the delegates hope these meetings will lead to.