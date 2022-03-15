Skip to Main Content

Violinists around the world play alongside Ukrainian in a bomb shelter

Violinists around the world play alongside Ukrainian in a bomb shelter

Nearly 100 violinists from around the world, including Canada, played alongside a Ukrainian man huddled in a basement shelter as Russian forces bombard his country. Illia Bondarenko, 20, recorded himself playing a Ukrainian folk song and posted it on Instagram, asking for others to join in support of his people.

