Naomi Osaka leaves Indian Wells in tears after heckling incident

Sports

Duration 7:09

Rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator, Naomi Osaka went on to lose 6-0, 6-4 to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters tournament. After the match, Osaka said she was emotional because she had recently seen a video of Serena and Venus Williams being heckled by fans at Indian Wells in 2001.