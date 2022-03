'It's awful pictures, it's awful video, but it's our real life' | Mariupol Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov

Serhiy Orlov, deputy mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine, joins Power & Politics to discuss what his city is facing as it is repeatedly shelled by Russian forces. About 400,000 people are trapped in the city with no electricity or cell service, and are boiling snow for water.