Disability advocates concerned about province dropping mask mandates

Some advocacy groups are calling on the provincial government to slow down its reopening plan and keep mask mandates in place, at least in certain settings, to help protect vulnerable populations, such as people with disabilities, and incarcerated people. All in a Day spoke with a mother whose 21-year-old son lives in a congregate care setting about what dropping the mask mandate could mean for them.