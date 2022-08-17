Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ideas53:59Writers' Trust Balsillie Prize for Public Policy

Writers' Trust Balsillie Prize for Public Policy

  • 8 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:59

University of Toronto Professor Dan Breznitz says Canada has an innovation problem, and it’s time we did something about it. In 2021 Breznitz won the Writers’ Trust of Canada’s inaugural Balsillie Prize for Public Policy for his book, Innovation in Real Places. In this episode, Nahalah Ayed speaks with Breznitz and the three other finalists for the prize. *This episode originally aired on March 10, 2022.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 11:43

Canada awarded 4x400m relay gold medal at Commonwealth Games

Athletics

1 day ago
Duration 3:43

Putin pressures his inner circle to voice support three days before the Ukraine invasion

Documentaries

3 months ago

now