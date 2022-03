Russian 'war crimes' in Ukraine may force rethink of NATO posture: Retired general

Duration 7:21

"We see yet another example of the targeting of civilians. This is a war crime," said retired General Tom Lawson, former chief of the defence staff, of the apparent Russian airstrike on a maternity ward in Mariupol. "We may see that NATO has to rethink...how they go forward with Russia."