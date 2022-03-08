Skip to Main Content
Mainstreet NS42:17Celebrating African Nova Scotian poet Maxine Tynes this International Women's Day

Celebrating African Nova Scotian poet Maxine Tynes this International Women's Day

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 42:17

To mark this year's International Women's Day, Mainstreet celebrated the life and poetry of the late Maxine Tynes. We share some of her poetry, hear from people who knew her, and learn more about her legacy from Evelyn C. White, who wrote a piece about Tynes for a new Canadian collection called "AfriCANthology: Perspectives of Black Canadian Poets".

