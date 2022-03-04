Police radio logs offer harrowing insight into night of mass shooting in Portapique, N.S.

Skip to Main Content
The Current19:44Police radio logs offer harrowing insight into night of mass shooting in Portapique, N.S.

  • 11 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 19:44

This week at Nova Scotia's Mass Casualty Commission, excerpts from police radio recordings gave an insight into efforts to catch the mass shooter who killed 22 people on April 18 and 19, 2020, in Portapique. Matt Galloway talks to CBC reporter Elizabeth McMillan; MLA for Colchester North Tom Taggart; and Christian Leuprecht, a professor of political science at Royal Military College and Queen's University.

