While You Were Sleeping: Ivanie Blondin wins silver, strong start for Team Kripps

Olympics

Ivanie Blondin is a two-time medallist in Beijing after winning silver in the women's mass start event. Team Kripps is in a strong position after two heats in four-man bobsleigh. Catch up on what you missed overnight with CBC Sports' Jacqueline Doorey.