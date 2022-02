Inuktitut announcers bring Olympic hockey to huge, new audience

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games have been an exciting time for Inuit hockey fans who, for the first time, have been able to watch in Inuktitut with play-by-play announcers Pujjuut Kusugak and David Ningeongan of Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Media ID: