While You Were Sleeping: Medals for Canadians Cassie Sharpe, Rachael Karker, Laurent Dubreuil, and Team Gushue

Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker both make the women’s ski halfpipe podium; Laurent Dubreuil wins silver in the men’s speed skating 1000m; Team Gushue beats the U.S. for men’s curling bronze. Catch up on the plethora of podium finishes with CBC Sports’ Jacqueline Doorey