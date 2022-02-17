Dr. Peter Lin: Lessons we can take from 1918 to understand what's going to happen next with COVID-19 | CBC.ca Loaded
The Morning Edition - K-W9:56Dr. Peter Lin: Lessons we can take from 1918 to understand what's going to happen next with COVID-19
Dr. Peter Lin: Lessons we can take from 1918 to understand what's going to happen next with COVID-19
3 days ago
Radio
Duration 9:56
As the world enters a third year of the coronavirus pandemic....many of us would love to know when and how it will end. History offers important lessons. Dr. Peter Lin explains why though the story of the flu pandemic of 1918.