While You Were Sleeping: Canadians win speed skating gold, Max Parrot earns 2nd medal in Beijing

Olympics

Duration 3:58

The Canadian women's team pursuit squad defeats Japan to win gold and set an Olympic record, Max Parrot takes bronze in men's snowboard big air final, Team Gushue puts another win on the board at the curling rink. Catch up on the overnight action in Beijing with CBC Sports' Jacqueline Doorey.