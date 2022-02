While You Were Sleeping: Monobob bronze for de Bruin, Canadians chasing medals in hockey and snowboard big air

Alberta’s Christine de Bruin takes bronze in Olympic debut of women’s monobob; the Canadian women’s hockey team advances to the gold medal game; Laurie Blouin, Jasmine Baird, Max Parrot, Darcy Sharpe and Mark McMorris advance to the women’s and men’s big air finals; Kamila Valieva is cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating event. Catch up with CBC Sports’ Jacqueline Doorey.