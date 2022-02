While You Were Sleeping: More medals for Grondin & O’Dine, Canada vs. U.S. & curling double-header

Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine both doubled their medal haul after taking bronze in mixed snowboard cross, the Canadian men's hockey team takes on the U.S. and Teams Jones and Gushue each face Sweden. Catch up on it all with CBC Sports’ Jacqueline Doorey.