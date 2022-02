Beijing 2022 raises new questions about Peng Shuai’s wellbeing

Questions are again swirling around Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s wellbeing. The IOC says she’ll attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, but human rights organizations say the IOC isn’t protecting her. Peng briefly vanished from public view after accusing a former top Chinese official of sexual assault.