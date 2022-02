CBC New Brunswick News at 6: New data show warming ocean temperatures in the Bay of Fundy

News

Duration 31:58



Students returned to schools for in-person classes on Monday, and we hear how teachers are feeling about the move. Plus, a Fisheries and Oceans Canada data station off the coast of Saint Andrews is shedding light on above-normal ocean temperatures and the effects it could have on lobster. And a new banner campaign in southwestern New Brunswick aims to bolster mental health for young people.